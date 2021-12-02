A NEWPORT secondary school has been removed from a list of schools in ‘special measures’ after making “sufficient progress” following its latest inspection.
St Julian’s School was placed under ‘special measures’ by ESTYN back in 2017 – with recommendations to improve Key Stage Three and Four learning, literacy and numeracy skills as well as the consistency of teaching.
In a letter to parents, Headteacher Mr D. Curtis said: “I am delighted to share with you some excellent news regarding our recent Estyn inspection. The school has been judged to have made sufficient progress to be removed from the list of schools requiring special measures.
“The inspectors endorsed the school’s recent approaches to school improvement and acknowledged the real improvements in teaching, leadership and skills.
“Inspectors commented on the improved standards of students’ work and how the quality of teaching is impacting successfully on student’s learning.
“Congratulations to all our staff, governors and students. Thank you to our parents and carers for your support.”
“We look forward to working with all our school community to continue to provide quality education for all our young people and ensure the school goes from strength to strength.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.