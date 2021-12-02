A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

GARIN BOWDEN, 26, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,104 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of public disorder and admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

KANE ANTHONY MORRIS, 33, of Gordon Avenue, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Chapel Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, on April 19.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DEVON BANCROFT, 24, of Commercial Street Arcade, Abertillery, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Castle Street on April 11.

He was ordered to pay £377 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH WEAVER, 39, of Morgan Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £140 in costs and a fine after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

KALEB CROOK, aged 23, of Stevelee, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £326 in costs and a fine after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

SCOTT BENNETT, 22, of Kier Hardie Crescent, Ringland, Newport, was ordered to pay £121 in costs and a fine after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

LLOYD ISAAC, 33, of Prescoch Lane, Penyrheol, Pontypool, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on Stow Hill, Newport, on April 25.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 42 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE COLLINS, 50, of Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, was ordered to pay £480 in compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress on July 18.

NATHAN JOHN LITTLEBOY, 52, of Cooks Close, Bradley Stoke, Bristol, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty of drink driving with 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerleon Road, Newport, on August 25.

He was ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 36 months and pay £715 in costs and a surcharge.