ALL of the Dragons’ Challenge Cup group games will be shown live on S4C.
Dean Ryan’s men get their campaign under way against Perpignan at the Stade Aime Giral on Saturday, December 11 (kick-off 5.30pm) before hosting Lyon on Friday, December 17 (kick-off 8pm).
Those ties will be televised along with the trip to Treviso to take on Benetton on Saturday, January 15 (kick-off 3.15pm).
The Dragons will hope to still be in contention for the knockout stages when they finish the group stages against Gloucester.
The date for that fixture is yet to be confirmed but it will be shown on S4C on the weekend of April 8.
The Challenge Cup clubs have been allocated into three pools with each team playing four group games, two home and two away.
The three highest-ranked clubs in each pool qualify for the last 16 along with the three clubs ranked 9 to 11 from each of the Heineken Champions Cup pools.
Unlike the Champions Cup, the knockout fixtures are all one-legged ties with the final in Marseille on May 27.
