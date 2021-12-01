A WOMAN told a court she was "frozen with fear" as she was being raped by a schoolteacher during a Christmas party at a gym.

Jack Crosse, 31, is on trial accused of raping two women at the event in Pontypool on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

The jury has heard the bodybuilder was a head of year and Maths teacher at a Cardiff high school at the time of the allegations.

One of the complainants said she felt "embarrassed" after her alleged sex attack but felt she had to come forward because of his profession.

She said Crosse had been "groping" her on the dancefloor before assaulting her in an outbuilding at the gym during the early hours of the morning.

In her police interview, the woman told of how: "He was gripping me and holding my cheeks.

“He was saying to me, 'I'm not forcing you to do anything' but he was grabbing my face and kissing me.

"His grip was quite firm, I couldn't get out of it when he was kissing me."

Cardiff Crown Court heard Crosse then began to remove the woman's trousers as the alleged attack took place.

She said: "I said, 'I don't want to do anything' two or three times and he said, 'I'm not forcing you, but you're a really good kisser' and he was forcing me around."

"I was frozen with fear. I was just stood there.

"He started having sex with me. I turned around to him and said, 'I don't want to do this'".

The woman added: "I didn't want anyone to know. I was embarrassed about Jack raping me."

"He is a teacher and is in a position of power.

"He is a head of year and I knew that this would cause him a lot of problems but it was also the right thing to do."

The defendant is accused of raping the second complainant in a back room after she gave him consensual oral sex.

He did not know either complainant before the party.

Prosecutor Susan Ferrier said Crosse had been a “bit of a nuisance” towards female guests earlier that night after drinking at the free bar.

She told the jury in her opening of the case: “The defendant rode roughshod over both of these women.

“He couldn’t care less whether they were consenting or not because he was determined to have things his way and they were acts of rape.”

Crosse, of Heol Ysgubor, Caerphilly, faces three counts of rape.

He denies all the charges against him.

The trial, being held before Recorder IWL Jones, continues.