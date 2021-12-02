A clothes shop has moved into a new premises in Newport city centre, replacing a popular soft play centre.

Last month, the R&N Inflatables site inside the Kingsway Shopping Centre closed, with the owners revealing that the unit was soon to be taken over by another trader.

This week, the future of the store has been revealed – with clothes retailer The Outlet moving in.

The name of the shop may be a familiar one to regulars in Newport city centre – and with good reason.

A mainstay in the city centre, The Outlet has moved from a number of different locations in recent times.

Most recently, it occupied a different unit inside the Kingsway, only vacating this in late November.

Prior to that, the store traded from 152 Commercial Street, which was itself once home to fellow retailer Next.

The old Outlet store in the Kingsway currently remains empty, with leftover clothes railings left inside.

Meanwhile, R&N Inflatables have yet to find a new permanent home, despite revealing that this was part of their plans.

But, despite this, the Gwent business has remained busy, taking their festive inflatables nationwide to events and winter wonderlands – including Newport’s Christmas lights switch on last weekend.

All change in the Kingsway

The plans to close The Outlet inside the Kingsway Shopping Centre are just one of a large number of changes coming to the covered shopping precinct in Newport in recent months.

In what feels like a short space of time, there has been significant upheaval in the centre – both in terms of arrivals and departures.

This autumn, Castle Farm Shop, and Lyssium Aromatics have opened their first city centre stores inside the Kingsway.

What’s more, the former Peacocks unit is to be replaced by a Department for Work and Pensions job centre – while Peacocks themselves return to the city at another site.

Outside, women’s clothing store Select recently closed down, and will soon be replaced by fast food chain Taco Bell, with permission obtained to trade 24-hours a day.