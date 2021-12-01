A SOLAR farm that will generate enough power for up to 800 homes is going to be built in Docks Way.
The application was submitted by Newport City Council and will be on council land West of the River Ebbw, near Docks Way disposal site.
There will be 8,304 solar panels on the farm, generating a total of 2.37 megawatts of electricity.
In a planning committee meeting, held on Wednesday, December 1, Bettws councillor Jason Jordan, said: “I am all for the solar panels and sustainable energy.”
The solar field has a proposed life span of 35 years.
Gail Parkhouse, senior planning officer, said the development would not effect the green wedge.
Cllr Yvonne Forsey, who represents Rogerstone, said that she welcomed the enhancement of the hedgerows, a detail included in the plans.
The construction of the solar farm will take eight weeks, and working hours will be between 7.30am and 6pm on weekdays, and 7.30am until 1pm on Saturdays.
