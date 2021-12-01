Calling all witches and wizards, Harry Potter is back for a 20th-anniversary reunion special.

Prepare yourselves as we step back into the wizarding world and return to Hogwarts in a pair of festive specials.

Sky & NOW will be celebrating Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary in style, as the exclusive home of both Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses in UK & Ireland.

The original cast from all eight films will come together to celebrate two decades since the first film: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone hit our screens.

The retrospective special which is produced by Warner Bros will bring together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson with other Harry Potter alumni.

Other big names signed up for the show include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton and Tom Felton.

When is the Harry Potter 20th reunion special on?





Set to air on New Years Day, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone promotional graphic. Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

When will Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses air in the UK?





Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will air on December 29.

A special four-part event hosted by Helen Mirren that will showcase ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale. Wizarding World fans will put their Harry Potter knowledge to the test, for the ultimate honour of being named House Cup champion.

Featuring hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises, this unforgettable event of a lifetime will unveil which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand as they compete to take home the title of House Cup Champion.

How to watch all Harry Potter films in the UK?





To complete this Potter fest, Sky & NOW will also be the exclusive home of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which will join the full collection of The Harry Potter Film Series on a Wizarding World 20th Anniversary pop-up channel set to go live on December 19.

