APPEALS have been renewed for information as to the whereabouts of a Caldicot man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Gwent Police are re-appealing for information to find Dean Upton, 57, who was last seen in Caldicot on Friday, November 19.
Officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as 5’ 6” tall with brown hair and was last known to be wearing a dark blue hooded jacket with white-grey sleeves and white Adidas trainers.
He has known links to Magor.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 2100409918.
READ MORE:
- Dog which killed Caerphilly boy Jack Lis not a banned breed
- Newport foodbanks appeal for donations as demand surges
- Domestic abuse offences in Gwent double in six years
You can also contact the police via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
"Dean is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well," said a police spokesperson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.