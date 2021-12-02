THE Welsh Blood Service is preparing to face winter pressures on its services, and is encouraging members of the community to give "the best gift" theis Christmas by donating blood.

The organisations provides lifesaving blood products to 20 hospitals across Wales and four Wales Air Ambulance aircraft for use in emergencies.

"It is critical the service prepares," Welsh Blood Service director Alan Prosser said. "We need to build up blood stocks ahead of a potentially challenging winter, where seasonal illnesses and Covid-19 may exacerbate the usual winter pressures faced by the NHS.

"We are reaching out to communities across Wales to ask them to make a lifesaving blood donation and give 'the best gift' this festive season."

Last December, nearly 700 donations of blood and blood products were needed across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

Patients at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, Neville Hall, the Royal Gwent and and The Grange University Hospital all benefitted, from recovering accident victims and patients with blood cancers to mothers and newborn babies during childbirth.

MORE NEWS:

Blood donations were needed during both pregnancies for mother of two, Shelley Parry. After her own life was saved during her first pregnancy, Shelley received several more blood transfusions directly into her womb to keep her youngest daughter alive.

"Receiving blood is truly the best gift we have ever received," she said. "We're forever indebted as a family to those who have taken the time to donate. Without the generosity of blood donors, quite simply, we wouldn't be parents. Thanks to their selfless act, we can look forward to Christmas together as a family.

"It only takes one hour of your time to donate. If you can, please consider donating.”

Here's where you can donate blood across Gwent this December and January. If you are aged 17 or over, book to give blood at: www.wbs.wales/Xmas21 or call 0800 252 266

Blaenau Gwent

Abertillery: January 28

Caerphilly county borough

Caerphilly: January 4

Maesycwmmer (Bryn Meadows Golf Club and Spa): December 13 and 31; January 11

Newbridge: December 15 and 22

Trecenydd Community Centre, Caerphilly: December 21 and 22

Monmouthshire

Abergavenny: December 22; January 14

Caldicot: December 10; January 11 and 12

Chepstow: January 27

Monmouth: January 17

Usk: December 17

Newport

Newport Christchurch Centre: December 2, 7, 8, and 15; January 4, 5, and 18

Torfaen

Cwmbran Parkway Hotel: December 29; January 6, 19, and 20

Llanyrafon, Cwmbran: December 17 and 28

Pontypool: December 8; January 14