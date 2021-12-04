TAKE a look at these fantastic photographs of Newport shared by reader Carl Daniel Smith on Facebook. They were taken by his grandfather Arthur Evans in 1980 and 1981 while on his walks around Newport. Included are some long lost buildings such as Father Hills School and Hancocks Brewery on Cardiff Road. Share your memories of these lost Newport buildings in the comments below.

Hancocks Brewery in Newport, where Newport Central Police Station stands now

Father Hill School, Newport

SCHOOL: Alexandra Road School

Cambrian Road in Newport, looking toward the Lamb pub

Where Pill playing fields are today, looking toward Jeddo Street

A pub in Lower Dock Street in Newport

The Humphrey Arms or The Flar on the corder of Jeddo Street

There are many more in the gallery above.

