Ten years ago Newport Bus began running ten routes from Malpas, Rhiwderin, Moorland Park and Spytty Park to temporary bus stops on High Street in the city centre.

The idea was to boost trade at that end of the centre.

Here's the story we ran at the time along with pictures of some of the traders you may remember from the Indoor Market, which is currently under-going a multi-million revamp:

IT IS hoped the experimental move will boost trade at the top end of town and Newport Transport, which owns the bus operator, says that half of those people on the routes are getting off at High Street.

The firm couldn’t give figures but it is thought that more than 12,000 people could have alighted near Newport Market in the operation’s first seven working days.

Bus users who spoke to the Argus welcomed the new service, as did some traders – although two said they hadn’t noticed any difference to their trade.

Lilian Cronin, from the Somerton Road area who got off the number 44 at High Street, said it was good for the market.

“People just couldn’t be bothered to walk back up here,” she said.

Joy Hodge, of Malpas Road, also came off the bus at High Street, said: “It’s good for Christmas, people don’t come to this end of town.”

Jon Powell, owner of the Kiosk on High Street, said: “My first week has been much better than on average. I would say I’m 30 per cent up from the week before.”

Mary Legge, shop assistant at Ben’s Bakes bakery, said she has seen new faces at her store: “We’re hoping that they keep the buses going.”

Danielle Jeremiah, owner of Danielle’s Fabrics and Haberdashery, said: “I know a lot of other traders said that there’s been more people. I think its good but they’ve left it so late, they really should have done it a couple of years ago.”

Adriana Rimola, owner of Fruits of the Word at the Upper Dock Street end of the market, said she didn’t think it had changed anything: “In fact its more quiet now than it has been since the summer, but I don’t think it has anything to do with the buses.”

Sarah Lancaster, owner of Sarah’s Sweets, said trade was “dead”.

A spokesman for Newport Transport said: “If customers continue to use the High Street services then we will continue to support their operation in future.”