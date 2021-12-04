FOUR Newport men have completed a challenge to cover 100 kilometres on November 28 to help raise money for Movember.
They are James Roberts, 23, a marketing executive, Callum Porter, 24, an operations lead, Jordan Harries, 24, a manager at Wetherspoons, and James Evans, 23, a commercial graduate.
They are all former Bassaleg School pupils and in 2020 they walked 40km to raise money for the cause.
This year they decided to do something again in aid of Movember and came up with the idea of walking 25km, kayaking 10km, and cycling 65km.
Their former school friend Thomas Frazer, 23, a management trainee, who now lives in Hastings, also helped raise money but was unable to take part on the 100km challenge.
The four woke up at 4am to start their challenge and completed it within the day, raising £1,750 for Movember, a charity which raises awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.
The Movember Foundation runs the Movember charity event each November with an aim to "change the face of men's health."
The group call themselves the Booshers and have been friends since childhood.
After completing the challenge James Roberts said: "100km complete! Definitely one of the hardest things we’ve had to do but the most important thing is we have managed to raise money towards men’s mental health charities."
