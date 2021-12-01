POLICE have raided and destroyed a cannabis farm following a raid today.

A drugs warrant was executed in Blaina where officers found 140 plants.

Gwent Police posted pictures of the drugs and the cannabis factory on Twitter.

They wrote on social media: “Blaenau Gwent Neighbourhood Officers have successfully conducted a warrant, today in Blaina, and seized over 140 plants.

“The cultivation has been successfully destroyed.”