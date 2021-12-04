THESE six villains were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like robbery, assault, burglary, dangerous driving and violent disorder.

We look at their cases.

Garth Morgan

A mob smashed up a pub, causing mayhem a judge described as being like a scene out of the Wild West.

Garth Morgan led seven other men wearing hoods into the Royal Oak in the Pill area of Newport.

They trashed the place after stools and tables were thrown across the pub and behind the bar in front of terrified customers.

Morgan, 28, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for 28 months.

Dion Hughes

A young dad who was pursued by police in two high-speed chases was jailed after a judge told him it was a miracle he hadn’t killed anyone.

Dion Hughes, 21, had taunted the officers trying to stop him as he raced through the Gwent Valleys.

Hughes, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo, was jailed for 20 months.

Craig Bray

A burglar conned his victim into leaving his house by falsely telling him his neighbour needed help.

Craig Bray then broke into his victim’s home while he was out after smashing his way in through his patio doors before ransacking the property.

The 24-year-old, of Ringland Circle, Newport, admitted two counts of burglary and was jailed for 22 months.

Jay Strickland

Armed robber Jay Strickland was jailed for seven years after he terrified a 65-year-old Post Office worker during an early morning raid.

The 24-year-old burst into the branch in Cwmbran’s Maendy Square with a knife.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Jones told Newport Crown Court: “The victim was screaming and he told her, ‘Get the f****** money from the till and put it in the bag.’”

Strickland fled with just £300 in cash.

Carl Cairns

Gunman Carl Cairns blinded his best friend after shooting him in the face with a semi-automatic weapon.

He blasted colleague Vincent Prewett with a Benelli firearm while the mechanic was working at Hicks Logistics in Caldicot.

Cairns did not know the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger after pointing it towards his friend, who was described as a “family man”.

The 52-year-old of Fisherman’s Walk, Bulwark, Chepstow, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

He was jailed for two years.

Christopher Lawrence

A burglar who tried to steal a vehicle from a used car dealer was found hiding in a toilet after police kicked the door down.

Christopher Lawrence was caught red-handed after officers were called to Cheaper Car Sales Garage in Caerphilly.

Lawrence, 41, was jailed for 16 months.