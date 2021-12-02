From December 1 face masks in shops and on public transport are compulsory in England due to the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.
The new rules bring England in line with Wales and Scotland, but as we approach the festive period people are on the lookout for Christmas face coverings.
Christmas is just 24 days away and now its December, people are getting into the festive spirit.
We have rounded up the best Christmas face masks to make sure you bring the festive mood no matter where you are.
OnBuy.com
OnBuy has lots of festive face coverings on offer, like this Pale Blue with Rudolph mask or this mask with Snowmen Santa Stockings, both at £1.99.
The masks are reusable and washable, making them perfect for the Christmas period.
Go to OnBuy.com for the full selection of Christmas masks.
Skinnydip
This two-pack of face coverings is on sale for just 90p!
Complete with a Christmas Pudding & Candy Cane pattern, there is something for all your outfits this season.
Buy from Skinnydip here.
Claire's
Claire's is selling a pack of three face masks in festive prints for only 75p.
Choose from a Santa Claus, Elf and Snowman print, available for anyone aged 12+.
Buy from Claire's here.
The Works
The Works has junior festive face coverings on sale in three different patterns.
For just £1 you can get a reindeer, snowman or Santa pattern.
Buy from The Works here.
Card Factory
Card Factory has a pack of two face coverings in a cute Brussels sprout pattern.
For £2.99 these reusable face masks can be yours!
Buy from Card Factory here.
