Eastenders star Max Bowden is being supported by staff at the BBC soap after three friends died in the past year.

Max who plays Ben Mitchell on the long-running soap is reportedly “not doing great” as colleagues rushed to support him.

Max has played Ben Mitchell since April 2019, taking over from Harry Reid who left the show the previous year.

The former Waterloo Road actor took to Instagram to share a hand-written note he received from the show’s costume department on Wednesday.

Max shared the note on social media with the caption: “"I work with some amazing people.”

BBC Eastenders crew send message of support to star

The message read: "Hey Max, just wanted to say we know you're not great at the moment, but we are always here if you need a rant or a cry.

"Keep doing your best because we think you're great."

The 26-year-old actor paid tribute to his friend Maxwell following his death in September.

On Instagram her wrote: "Thank you for being my best friend for 15 years, for walking every avenue with me, entering into battle with me every time, lighting up my every minute of every day, and for loving me like you did.

"I will never have a better friend, and I will never love a man so much in my life.

"You were my soulmate, my rock, my ride or die, my everything - and I am so grateful that I got to call you my best friend. I am so so lucky."

Max also lost another friend, Luke Goodings, who passed away in June and agent friend Terry Mills who died in February.