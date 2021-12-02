A once popular social club in Chepstow has been gutted by a major fire.
Last night shortly before 8pm (Wednesday, December 1), the Seven Bridge Social Club went up in flames, sparking a major emergency services response.
Crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, along with officers from Gwent Police, were dispatched to the scene, on Bulwark Road in Chepstow.
Fortunately it is not thought that anyone was injured - but the fierce blaze caused a significant amount of damage.
Pictures taken of the fire by David Barnes show the scale, and ferocity of the fire, which quickly took hold of the building, which is subject to plans for its demolition and subsequent replacement by a Lidl supermarket.
Below, you can check out a selection of pictures which capture the scene of the Severn Bridge Club fire.
Look: Pictures of Severn Bridge Club fire
All pictures below credited to David Barnes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.