A once popular social club in Chepstow has been gutted by a major fire.

Last night shortly before 8pm (Wednesday, December 1), the Seven Bridge Social Club went up in flames, sparking a major emergency services response.

Crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, along with officers from Gwent Police, were dispatched to the scene, on Bulwark Road in Chepstow.

Fortunately it is not thought that anyone was injured - but the fierce blaze caused a significant amount of damage.

Pictures taken of the fire by David Barnes show the scale, and ferocity of the fire, which quickly took hold of the building, which is subject to plans for its demolition and subsequent replacement by a Lidl supermarket.

Below, you can check out a selection of pictures which capture the scene of the Severn Bridge Club fire. 

Look: Pictures of Severn Bridge Club fire

South Wales Argus: The glow coming off the fireThe glow coming off the fire

South Wales Argus: A huge emergency services presence was scrambledA huge emergency services presence was scrambled

South Wales Argus: The social club was well ablazeThe social club was well ablaze

South Wales Argus: A massive effort to extinguish the fire was carried outA massive effort to extinguish the fire was carried out

South Wales Argus: Nearby residents using their own hosepipes in a bid to protect their propertyNearby residents using their own hosepipes in a bid to protect their property

South Wales Argus: Fire crews getting up above the fire in their attempts to tackle itFire crews getting up above the fire in their attempts to tackle it

South Wales Argus: The battle against the fire went well into the nightThe battle against the fire went well into the night

South Wales Argus: Nearby residents had to leave their properties as a cordon was put in placeNearby residents had to leave their properties as a cordon was put in place

 