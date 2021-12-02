A NEWPORT councillor has appeared in court charged with kerb crawling in the city.
Chris Evans, 56, faces an allegation of soliciting a prostitute on Commercial Road in Pill on May 25.
The independent councillor, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport, did not enter a plea and was granted conditional bail at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
He is due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on January 6.
Evans, who used to be employed by Argus publisher Newsquest, was represented by Rod Young and the prosecution by Jessica Edwards.
