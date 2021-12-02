Another four deaths due to covid have been recorded in Gwent, the latest Public Health Wales figures show.
In total, there has now been 1,110 deaths due to the virus in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nationwide, there have been eight further deaths due to the virus during the last 24 hour testing period.
This takes the total number of deaths in Wales to 6,420.
During the latest testing period, there has been 2,791 new covid cases recorded in Wales.
Of these, 492 of these were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan area – which covers the entirety of Gwent.
The highest number of new cases were found in the Caerphilly area, where 136 cases were recorded.
This was followed by Newport, where 133 cases were found.
Beyond that, Monmouthshire saw 77 cases, Torfaen 74, and Blaenau Gwent 72.
Relative to the percentage of the population, Blaenau Gwent has more new cases than the rest of the region.
Here, there are 103.1 new cases per 100,000 people living in this area.
Across Wales, the highest number of new cases were found in Cardiff, where there were 292.
But, relative to the population size, the virus is currently more prevalent in Gwynedd.
In this area, there are 163 cases per 100,000 people.
Below, you can check out a breakdown of all the new covid cases in Wales, area-by-area.
Read more local news here
- Hour-by-hour weather for Newport and Gwent as ice warning issued
- Live updates after fire at Severn Bridge Social Club in Chepstow
- Look: Clothes shop replaces soft play centre in Newport city centre
Latest covid cases in Wales: area-by-area
The below figures have been released by Public Health Wales.
- Anglesey - 92
- Blaenau Gwent - 72
- Bridgend - 172
- Caerphilly - 136
- Cardiff - 292
- Carmarthenshire - 140
- Ceredigion - 27
- Conwy - 65
- Denbighshire - 82
- Flintshire - 146
- Gwynedd - 203
- Merthyr Tydfil - 49
- Monmouthshire - 77
- Neath Port Talbot - 84
- Newport - 133
- Pembrokeshire - 160
- Powys - 112
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 148
- Swansea - 205
- Torfaen - 74
- Vale of Glamorgan - 102
- Wrexham - 130
- Unknown location - 13
- Resident outside Wales – 77
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment