Another four deaths due to covid have been recorded in Gwent, the latest Public Health Wales figures show.

In total, there has now been 1,110 deaths due to the virus in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nationwide, there have been eight further deaths due to the virus during the last 24 hour testing period.

This takes the total number of deaths in Wales to 6,420.

During the latest testing period, there has been 2,791 new covid cases recorded in Wales.

Of these, 492 of these were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan area – which covers the entirety of Gwent.

The highest number of new cases were found in the Caerphilly area, where 136 cases were recorded.

This was followed by Newport, where 133 cases were found.

Beyond that, Monmouthshire saw 77 cases, Torfaen 74, and Blaenau Gwent 72.

Relative to the percentage of the population, Blaenau Gwent has more new cases than the rest of the region.

Here, there are 103.1 new cases per 100,000 people living in this area.

Across Wales, the highest number of new cases were found in Cardiff, where there were 292.

But, relative to the population size, the virus is currently more prevalent in Gwynedd.

In this area, there are 163 cases per 100,000 people.

Below, you can check out a breakdown of all the new covid cases in Wales, area-by-area.

Latest covid cases in Wales: area-by-area

The below figures have been released by Public Health Wales.