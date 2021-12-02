BOSS Dean Ryan is looking for Wales forwards Aaron Wainwright and Will Rowlands to give the Dragons a lift in Glasgow after a "turgid" performance.

The duo are set to return to the squad for Saturday's United Rugby Championship fixture at Scotstoun after sitting out the 30-14 loss to Edinburgh at Rodney Parade because of their autumn exertions.

However, the Dragons are still without Wales hooker Elliot Dee after he aggravated an ankle injury in the win against Australia.

Autumn star Taine Basham was forced off early against Edinburgh last weekend because of a head injury and will sit out the trip to Scotland as planned after playing the full 80 minutes in all four autumn Tests.

His spot in the back row is likely to go to Wainwright, who started at number eight against New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

BACK: Dragons star Aaron Wainwright

“It's always fantastic to have Aaron back. To see him arrive and rejuvenate the pace that our back row can play at is great news,” said director of rugby Ryan.

“Aaron is a catalyst for things happening around him. He is certainly not somebody that holds the group around him while he talks but his energy sparks opportunities around him and galvanises everybody else.

“We are so pleased to see him back because our game looked a little bit turgid as we went through the motions. It's the likes of Aaron, Taine and Ross Moriarty that can bring it alive.”

Rowlands is poised to replace fellow Wales lock Ben Carter, who was a starter against Edinburgh a week after impressing against the Wallabies.

Like Basham, a break had been planned for the 20-year-old second rower but the Dragons are still without Dee.

The 27-year-old hooker missed the start of the autumn campaign because of a neck injury suffered against the Stormers but was called up for the finale against the Wallabies.

INJURED: Dragons hooker Elliot Dee

“Elliot is still not in contention because of ongoing ankle problems which we thought had been resolved.

“He went back into camp for the Australia because of the challenges that Wales faced and aggravated it again. We are trying to get to the bottom of it and get him fit.”

The Dragons will be without centre Jack Dixon after he suffered an elbow injury against Edinburgh while scrum-half Rhodri Williams could return after a niggle ruled him out last week.

Loosehead Aki Seiuli is poised to face the side he left last summer after being allowed to miss last week’s game to play for Samoa against Barbarians, only for the Twickenham fixture to be cancelled due to coronavirus in the Baa Baas’ camp.