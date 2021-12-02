A MISSING teenager who had been reported missing has been found.
Sami Azad, 14, was last seen at his home in Newport on Saturday, November 27 at around 6.30pm.
But today, Gwent Police confirmed that he had been found safe.
"Sami Azad, who was reported as missing, has been found," said a spokesperson. "Thanks for sharing our appeal."
