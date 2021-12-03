A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

COLIN LEWIS MEYRICK, 52, of Partridge Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to 206 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine on Chartist Bridge, Blackwood, on September 6.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HANI YASSIN, 24, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £257 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Clarence Place on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN CHARLES ADAMS, 59, of Lower Ty Gwyn Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILLIP PETER WEST, 49, of Preseli Close, Trenewydd Park, Risca, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Clarence Place, Newport, on April 12.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

COLIN STEPHEN LUCE, 32, of Farleys, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted stealing vape products and promotional items from the Shell petrol station on Henllys Way.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,179 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY WILLIAM MEREDITH, 51, of Buttermere Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A468 in Newport on May 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL PHILLIPS, 40, of Alma Terrace, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HANNAH PULLIN, 29, of Morden Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL ANTHONY SMITH, 35, of Harlequin Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the B4240 on May 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TIMOTHY STOKES, 39, of Leighton Court, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £343 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 on May 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.