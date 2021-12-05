A Newport man has been hit with a hefty bill, having been found to be in breach of covid rules.
In total, Jack Davis has been ordered by the courts to pay £1,116, having fallen foul of the nation’s covid rules earlier this year.
On February 24, 2021, the 21-year-old was found to have gathered with another person in an alert level 4 area of Wales, without having a reasonable excuse for doing so.
Davis was stopped by South Wales Police in Maelfa, Llanederyn, Cardiff, which was in contravention of the regulations 37(1)(d) and 44 of, and paragraph 2(1) of Schedule 4 to the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 5) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Friday, November 26, Davis, of Beechwood Crescent, Newport, entered a guilty plea.
His plea was taken into account when the sentence was imposed by magistrates.
Davis was issued a fine of £933.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £90, and a surcharge of £93 to help fund victim services.
In total, the amount owed stands at £1,116, which is to be paid by December 24, 2021.
