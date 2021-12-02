CREWS from fire stations across South Wales and further afield were scrambled after gas concerns were reported at a blaze in Chepstow.
At approximately 7.15pm yesterday evening, fire crews responded to reports of a large fire at the Severn Bridge Club in Chepstow.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS), along with crews from across South Wales and also representatives from Avon and Gloucestershire, were quickly on-scene.
On arrival they were faced with a "well-developed fire" according to a SWFRS spokesperson.
The presence of gas cylinders at the incident required a safety cordon to be established.
Crews assisted emergency service colleagues to evacuate nearby properties to ensure the safety of those in close proximity to the blaze.
Crews used specialist equipment to tackle the fire, including hose reel jets, ground monitors and hydraulic platforms which were used as water towers.
Firefighters remained at the scene overnight to dampen down hot spots.
Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area as a safety precaution.
This precaution has now been lifted.
The spokesperson continued: "We would like to thank local residents for their cooperation and if they would like any home safety advice, please visit bit.ly/SWFRS_HomeSafety or complete our Home Safety Self-Assessment form bit.ly/SWFRS_SelfAssess.
"Alternatively, you can contact by phone 0800 169 1234 or by text 0775 684 7123."
Crews will remain at the scene to ensure the premises and the surrounding areas are made safe.
A fire investigation will be undertaken to determine the suspected cause of the fire.
