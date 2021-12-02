Uber and Uber Eats have confirmed they will be giving NHS workers free rides and meals during the Christmas holiday.

Anyone who has an NHS or HSC email address can claim two £10 Uber rides to and from work and a £10 meal or grocery delivery via Uber Eats.

This year marks the fifth time the offer has been in place and last year it was used by more than 130,000 NHS and HSC staff.

Uber has helped keep people who use the app safe by introducing safety measures since March 2020 and it’s helped support the NHS, HSC and the UK Government during the pandemic.

For example, across the UK and Ireland, Uber was covering journey costs to vaccination centres and it joined forces with Unilever to supply drivers with equipment, including face masks, hand sanitisers and antibacterial wipes.

Picture: Uber/Uber Eats

A “No Mask, No Ride” policy is another measure used as well as a ready to ride checklist which makes sure you’ve followed the safety measures including wearing a face mask and using hand sanitiser.

The back seat policy means that riders are only able to sit in the back seat and not in the front next to drivers to help keep as much distance between them.

Uber has also encouraged students to get their vaccines before they returned to university campuses by offering delivery and rides vouchers via UNiDAYS.

Ash Kebriti, General Manager for the UK and Ireland, Uber, said: "Almost two years into the pandemic, everyone that works for the NHS or HSC deserves support more than ever as they continue to work tirelessly to keep us safe.

"Once again we’re offering our thanks to these vital workers over the Christmas period to ensure they can get to work and home safely again, as well as enjoying a well-earned meal on Uber Eats."

Picture: Uber/Uber Eats

Dee Jama, NHS Neonatal Nurse in Birmingham, said: "It’s amazing to receive this helping hand from Uber over the busy festive period again this year.

"After particularly long days or nights at the hospital, making the journey home on public transport or cooking a meal for myself and my family can really be exhausting. It’s just one less thing to worry about over the holidays."

How to get the NHS and HSC Uber offer

To get the offer, NHS and HSC staff will need to have an Uber account linked to their NHS or HSC email address.

If you don’t have an account, you can sign up via the Uber website.

A promo code will then be sent which will need to be added to their Uber account so it can be claimed.

The Uber and Uber Eats codes can be redeemed for rides and meals but they’re only available to use on Friday December 24 and Saturday December 25, 2021.

Terms and conditions apply.