Travelodge has more than 800,000 rooms on sale for less than £30.
The sale is for 2022 booking and the budget hotel group has 578 Travelodge hotels across the UK, so they'll be plenty of choice for those wanting to make the most of the offer.
For a family of four, a Travelodge room works out at just £7.25 per person, so it presents an affordable opportunity to travel to almost anywhere in the UK on a short holiday.
To kick start your UK bucket list, why not discover picturesque rural Britain in all its winter beauty, such as Dartmoor in Devon, which is renowned for its beauty in the early months of the year.
Northumberland, Norfolk Broads, Peak District, Cotswolds and the Scottish Highlands are also amazing destinations for those looking to enjoy a winter escape.
In the spring, treat your partner to a city break and discover some of the UK’s stunning cities famed for their romantic setting, such as Edinburgh, York, Liverpool, Oxford, Cardiff, Bath and London.
Super-organised families looking to keep the children entertained might like to take advantage of Travelodge’s room offer to book a break during April’s Easter holiday or summer holidays in 2022.
To take advantage of this offer, head to the Travelodge website.
Stay dates are from January 1 to December 30 2022 and are available to book now.
