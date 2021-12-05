A KERB crawler was caught in a dark alley near a theatre after soliciting a prostitute.
Kevin John Deguara, 47, was arrested by the police close to Newport’s Dolman Theatre last month.
Prosecutor Jessica Edwards said he had earlier been spotted by officers with a sex worker on Tredegar Street in the Pill area.
She told Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant told the police he had been looking for sexual services.”
Deguara pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute with the offence taking place at around 8pm on Monday, November 1.
The defendant, who represented himself, told magistrates: “I’m ashamed of myself.
“I have never done anything like this before.
“I’ve got to take it on the chin.
“I have pleaded guilty and I’ll never do it again.”
Deguara, of Chulmleigh Close, Llanrumney, Cardiff, was fined £270 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
