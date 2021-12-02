A TEENAGER who became involved in drug dealing because he was "young and dumb" has avoided prison.
Kyle Luxford was caught with £80 worth of cannabis after a police chase through Newport on June 4 last year.
Officers had stopped a Seat Leon on Stow Hill, only for Luxford, the passenger, to flee on foot.
He was caught in Clytha Square, but during the pursuit an officer saw him drop a Morrisons bag containing eight snap bags of cannabis.
Police later searched Luxford's address at Severn Terrace, Newport, where they found £695 in cash and drug paraphernalia including a grinder, snap bags and a scales.
On a phone Luxford had during the pursuit, officers found evidence the defendant was "selling directly to users", Cat Jones, prosecuting, told the sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Luxford was arrested and gave a 'no comment' interview to police, but pleaded guilty at magistrates' court to one charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis, a Class-B drug.
Scott Bowen, defending, said Luxford had just turned 18 when the offences were committed.
"The offending comes down to the fact... he was young and dumb," Bowen told the court.
Since his arrest, Luxford has moved away from Newport, and is working full time.
The judge, Recorder Bilal Siddique, condemned Luxford's "pretty unimpressive behaviour" but accepted there were "prospects for rehabilitation".
Luxford, now 19, was given a 12-month community order.
"Please take this as a wake-up call," the judge told him.
