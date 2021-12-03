EIGHT assaults were committed against Welsh emergency workers every day during the first six months of this year, new figures have revealed.
More than 1,360 assaults were committed in the six-month period from January – June 2021
They included kicking, slapping, head-butting and verbal abuse, and ranged from common assault to serious premediated attacks involving grievous bodily harm.
At least 21 incidents involved a weapon.
With Christmas approaching – the time of year when assaults traditionally spike – emergency workers are asking the public to treat them with respect.
Jason Killens, Chief Executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been a fraught time for all of us, but that’s no excuse to assault an emergency worker, who are normal human beings just trying to do a job.
“The run-up to Christmas means more people are out enjoying the revelry, and with alcohol consumption comes an increase in assaults, both physical and verbal.
“We know it’s distressing when you’re waiting for help, but abusing our call handlers is not the answer.
“On the road meanwhile, crews might have no choice but to leave a scene if their safety is compromised.
“The debt of gratitude we owe to our emergency workers has never been greater, so we’re asking the public to work with us, not against us this Christmas.”
Almost half (47 per cent) of assaults in the six-month period took place in South East Wales; Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Bridgend are among the most prolific local authority areas.
Offenders aged 26-35 account for the highest portion of offending (24 per cent), while a third of incidents involved people under the influence of alcohol.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been at least 36 incidents where an emergency worker has been deliberately coughed at.
Under the Assault on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act, the definition of an emergency worker includes police, fire and ambulance staff, as well as prison staff and NHS workers.
Judith Paget, Chief Executive of NHS Wales, said: “Our emergency workers provide life-saving and life-changing care every day in often difficult circumstances.
“Our NHS staff are preparing for a challenging Christmas period so now, more than ever, they deserve to be treated with respect.”
Last week, the UK Government announced that it was introducing a new law which will mean a mandatory life sentence for those who kill an emergency worker in the course of their duty.
The Ministry of Justice said it would aim to pass ‘Harper’s Law’ in England and Wales – in memory of Thames Valley Police PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019 – as soon as possible.
