PONTYPOOL’S Levi Batchelor is looking to put on a show as he prepares for his first title shot on Saturday.

Batchelor, who has just turned 20, is currently unbeaten heading into Cage Warriors Academy 5 on December 4 in Ebbw Vale.

He beat last-minute replacement Alan Lewis in the first round on October 9 to extend his record to 3-0, and now faces Scottish fighter Ross McGowan (2-1) for the CWW Bantamweight Championship title.

Ahead of the fight, Batchelor said: “My preparation has been perfect. I’ve been training with the best available people in Wales.

“I’ve worked harder than I have for any other fight. I can’t wait to put on a show.

Levi Batchelor will be fighting at Cage Warriors Academy 5. Picture: Lee Batchelor.

“I’ve trained with Gary Lockett. He’s been really good to work with for my boxing. Somkiat Chokkuea coming into the gym full-time has been great. He’s taken me under his wing and really helped me.

“Richard Shore and Carl Parker - my main coaches - they do a lot for me. Both of them took me out to Vegas with Jack [Shore].

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to fight for this title. But I’m treating it the same as any of my other fights.”

Batchelor’s not the only Shore MMA fighter in line for a title fight on December 4.

“My teammate Kenzie Jones is also fighting for a title. In total there are four potential titles coming back to the gym,” he said.

Levi Batchelor said his preparation has been perfect for Cage Warriors Academy 5. Picture: Lee Batchelor.

Batchelor travelled to Las Vegas to train with Jack Shore ahead of the Abertillery star’s win over Liudvik Sholinian at UFC Fight Night 191 in September.

“It was awesome,” said Batchelor. “I am privileged to have been chosen to go out there and represent the gym.

“That experience was vital not only for me but for my future too.

“I’m hoping to go pro in the next couple of years, so that gives me experience and shows that I can compete with the best.”