Kevin Bridges has announced dates for his 2022 UK tour, The Overdue Catch-Up, and tickets go on sale on FRIDAY.
The Scottish comedian will play six dates at the Glasgow Hydro as well as P&J Live in Aberdeen and other venues around the UK.
Making the announcement on his Facebook page of Friday morning, he said said: "Folks… The Overdue Catch-Up goes on sale next Friday, 3 December 10am.
"Sign up to my mailing list at www.kevinbridges.co.uk for access to the presale on Wednesday, 1 December from 10am.
"I’ll see you about. Enjoy!"
How to get tickets for Kevin Bridges 2022 tour?
Tickets for Kevin Bridges The Overdue Catch-Up tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday December 3 2021 and are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.
Tickets for the Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff shows are also on sale via Live Nation.
Kevin Bridges 2022 UK tour dates and venues
Friday, 15 July 2022: Liverpool, Empire Theatre
Saturday, 16 July 2022: Liverpool, Empire Theatre
Thursday, 21 July 2022: Newcastle, 02 City Hall
Friday, 22 July 2022 : Newcastle, 02 City Hall
Saturday, 23 July 2022: Newcastle, 02 City Hall
Sunday, 24 July 2022: Newcastle, 02 City Hall
Friday, 5 August 2022: Plymouth, Pavilions
Saturday, 6 August 2022: Plymouth, Pavilions
Saturday, 13 August 2022: Hull, Bonus Arena
Friday, 19 August 2022: Sheffield, City Hall
Saturday, 20 August 2022: Sheffield, City Hall
Friday, 26 August 2022: Blackburn, King George's Hall
Saturday, 27 August 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo
Sunday, 28 August 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo
Friday, 9 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Friday, 16 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Saturday, 17 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Friday, 23 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Saturday, 24 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Sunday, 25 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Saturday, 1 October 2022: Aberdeen, P&J Live
Friday, 7 October 2022: Brighton, Dome
Saturday, 8 October 2022: Brighton, Dome
Friday, 14 October 2022: Cardiff, Arena
Saturday, 15 October 2022: Swansea, Arena
Friday, 21 October 2022: Belfast, SSE Arena
Saturday, 22 October 2022: Belfast, SSE Arena
Wednesday, 26 October 2022: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Friday, 28 October 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo
Saturday, 29 October 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo
Sunday, 5 November 2022: Dublin, 3Arena
Tuesday, 29 November 2022: London, Eventim Apollo
Wednesday, 30 November : London, Eventim Apollo
Thursday, 1 December 2022: London, Eventim Apollo
Friday, 2 December 2022: London, Eventim Apollo
