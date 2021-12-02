Kevin Bridges has announced dates for his 2022 UK tour, The Overdue Catch-Up, and tickets go on sale on FRIDAY.  

The Scottish comedian will play six dates at the Glasgow Hydro as well as P&J Live in Aberdeen and other venues around the UK. 

Making the announcement on his Facebook page of Friday morning, he said said: "Folks… The Overdue Catch-Up goes on sale next Friday, 3 December 10am.

"Sign up to my mailing list at www.kevinbridges.co.uk for access to the presale on Wednesday, 1 December from 10am.

"I’ll see you about. Enjoy!"

How to get tickets for Kevin Bridges 2022 tour?

Tickets for Kevin Bridges The Overdue Catch-Up tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday December 3 2021 and are available to purchase via Ticketmaster

Tickets for the Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff shows are also on sale via Live Nation.

Kevin Bridges 2022 UK tour dates and venues

Friday, 15 July 2022: Liverpool, Empire Theatre                      

Saturday, 16 July 2022: Liverpool, Empire Theatre                                    

Thursday, 21 July 2022: Newcastle, 02 City Hall                       

Friday, 22 July 2022 : Newcastle, 02 City Hall                            

Saturday, 23 July 2022: Newcastle, 02 City Hall                       

Sunday, 24 July 2022: Newcastle, 02 City Hall                          

Friday, 5 August 2022: Plymouth, Pavilions                                                

Saturday, 6 August 2022: Plymouth, Pavilions                                            

Saturday, 13 August 2022: Hull, Bonus Arena                                            

Friday, 19 August 2022: Sheffield, City Hall                                                

Saturday, 20 August 2022: Sheffield, City Hall                                            

Friday, 26 August 2022: Blackburn, King George's Hall                             

Saturday, 27 August 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo                                   

Sunday, 28 August 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo                    

Friday, 9 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro                     

Friday, 16 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro                   

Saturday, 17 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro                               

Friday, 23 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro                   

Saturday, 24 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro                               

Sunday, 25 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro                                  

Saturday, 1 October 2022: Aberdeen, P&J Live                        

Friday, 7 October 2022: Brighton, Dome                                                    

Saturday, 8 October 2022: Brighton, Dome                                                

Friday, 14 October 2022: Cardiff, Arena                                     

Saturday, 15 October 2022: Swansea, Arena                                              

Friday, 21 October 2022: Belfast, SSE Arena                                              

Saturday, 22 October 2022: Belfast, SSE Arena                                          

Wednesday, 26 October 2022: Birmingham, Utilita Arena                      

Friday, 28 October 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo                    

Saturday, 29 October 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo                                 

Sunday, 5 November 2022: Dublin, 3Arena                                                

Tuesday, 29 November 2022: London, Eventim Apollo                            

Wednesday, 30 November : London, Eventim Apollo                               

Thursday, 1 December 2022: London, Eventim Apollo                             

Friday, 2 December 2022: London, Eventim Apollo  

