A MONMOUTH woman and her sister will be pushing themselves to the limit for charity this Christmas, in a gruelling challenge to row the Atlantic Ocean.

Pippa Edwards and her sister, Felicity Ashley, both former students at Monmouth School for Girls, will battle sleep deprivation, salt sores, physical extremes and 40-foot waves in the epic 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The challenge, expected to take the four-strong all-female crew around 45 days, gets under way in La Gomera in the Canary Islands on Sunday, December 12.

Ms Edwards, who grew up near Chepstow and now lives in Monmouth, is determined to raise money for charity and inspire women and children and show them that no challenge is too great to overcome.

Ms Ashley, who now lives in Oxford, will be joined by two friends Jo Blackshaw and Lebby Eyres, experienced rowers who were both awarded Blues at Oxford University.

More News

The 5 dogs looking for forever homes at Many Tears Animal Rescue

Cardiff kerb crawler arrested near Dolman Theatre in Newport

"Totally dedicated" Newport community worker dies

Known as The Mothership crew, they will be competing in a 28-foot Ocean rowing boat, Mrs Nelson, a veteran of the seas, with four Atlantic crossings under its belt.

“I want to inspire women and children of all ages, reminding them that our gender has no limitations, and no challenge is too great to overcome,” said Ms Edwards.

“Anything is possible with the right mindset.”

The crew will row in shifts, two hours on, two hours off, 24 hours a day in what promises to be a test of mental and physical fortitude.

Ms Edwards said: “In doing this race, I want to inspire my own children to dream big, to believe that anything is possible.

“They are talking about rowing the Atlantic as a crew of siblings as soon as they are old enough.”

The crew is raising money for three charities - Felix Fund, Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice and Women in Sport – and have already received almost £19,000 in donations.

The Felix Fund helps military and Metropolitan Police personnel who have conducted or assisted with Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) and search duties.

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice is a London charity that helps unwell children and families make the most of the special time they have together.

Women in Sport was set up to give every woman and girl the opportunity to take part in sport.

To make a donation towards the crew’s three chosen charities, visit justgiving.com/team/themothership