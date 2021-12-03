THE Championship will get to discover how Pontypool respond to a league defeat for the first time since March 2017 when the champions host Tata Steel tomorrow.

Pooler's 64-game winning streak was brought to an end by Neath at the Gnoll last weekend, with the performance in the 9-3 defeat more alarming than the result.

Pontypool don't have the target of promotion in 2021/22 but their supporters will still expect a reaction on home soil against a Tata team who have suffered a pair of defeats.

Pooler have also started life without Tom Hancock after the backs coach left the club for a new coaching opportunity.

There have also been a handful of absentees at training because individuals have been close contacts to positive coronavirus cases and they are waiting for results.

"We didn't play well last Saturday, a few of the boys have missed training after having to go for PCR tests and Tom finished at the club, so it's been a tough week," said head coach Leighton Jones.

"We have had a lot to battle with but the boys have rolled their sleeves up and we had some honest words, feedback and analysis so I am sure we will be more than ready to go this weekend.

"Things didn't go to plan last week but total respect to Neath – they looked the better team from coaching to playing, set piece, contact area.

"We were second best in everything so have had a bit of an honesty session and put a few wrongs right, which we hope to carry forward into Saturday."

Pooler have a lengthy injury list but Jones still has a strong squad and isn't looking for excuses.

"Everyone has injuries so it's not like we are asking for sympathy… and I don't think that we would get it anyway! It's part and parcel of rugby and we have to just accept it and adapt," he said.

They are also adapting to the loss of former fly-half Hancock, who had been part of Jones' backroom staff since 2018.

"We've got Rhys Dyer and Andrew Quick, our strength and conditioning and defence coaches, who had a lot of experience playing scrum-half," said Jones.

"In our coaching set-up we have always dipped in to do stuff that isn't on our job title so at the moment we are happy with what we have got and will adapt to the situation that we are in."

Bargoed, who were pushing Pooler for promotion when the 2019/20 campaign was cancelled, have started their season strongly.

The Bulls are looking to lift the Championship Cup and also have a 100 per cent record in the league thanks to a pair of bonus-point successes.

They host Cardiff Met this weekend while there is a Gwent derby at Bridge Field when Bedwas and Cross Keys lock horns again.

The rivals have already played twice at Pandy Park in the Championship Cup with a win apiece, Keys edging the first game 21-17 before Bedwas earned revenge 13-5 the following weekend.

Bedwas lost 38-18 to Bargoed last weekend while Keys enjoyed a 22-16 home win against Ystrad Rhondda.

Championship fixtures: Bargoed v Cardiff Met, Bedwas v Cross Keys, Glamorgan Wanderers v Beddau, Narberth v Beddau, Narberth v Ystalyfera, Pontypool v Tata Steel, Trebanos v Neath, Ystrad Rhondda v Maesteg Quins.

- The Premiership gets under way next weekend.