Sky has revealed its latest Sky Q TV deals just in time for Christmas.

From Sky Cinema, to Netflix, to Sky Sports, you can get it all with Sky Q.

And to help you decide which package is best for you, we have put together a guide with everything you need to know about each of Sky’s latest deals.

Ultimate TV

You can get endless entertainment with Sky’s Ultimate TV package.

The package includes more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, plus more than 500 Box Sets to stream.

You can also watch unlimited Netflix shows on any device with the Netflix add on included.

The package costs £26 a month for 18 months, with a one off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky’s Ultimate TV package here.

Sky TV and Sky Sports

If sport is your thing, then the Sky Tv & Sky Sports package could be the one for you.

As well as more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, plus more than 500 Box Sets to stream, the package includes access to Sky Sports.

You can watch more than 400 live football games, live cricket, F1, golf and much more.

This package £41 per month for 18 months, with a one off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV and Sky Sports here.

Sky TV, Netflix & Cinema

As well as access to more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, more than 500 Box Sets to stream, and Netflix on any device, this package also gives access to Sky Cinema.

Lose yourself in an unforgettable cinematic universe with an unrivalled range of the latest blockbusters, Sky Original movies, and 20 per cent off sky rentals.

This package is £37 per month for 18 months, with a one off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV, Netflix & Cinema here.

Sky Sports & BT Sport

In case eight HD Sky Sports channels weren’t enough, the Sky Sports & BT Sport package also gives you access to BT Sport.

Get access to Champions League and Europa League football, the UFC and much more with BT Sport 1, 2, 3 & BT Sport ESPN.

Sky TV is also included in the deal.

This package costs £65 per month for 18 months, with a one off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky Sports & BT Sport here.

Sky TV & Kids

Keep the whole family happy, with Sky TV and dedicated channels just for kids.

Enjoy the biggest and best kids shows all in one place, including an educational range for all ages.

You can also stay on top of what they watch with Kids Safe Mode.

While Sky TV provides access to more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, plus more than 500 Box Sets to stream.

This package costs £31 per month for 18 months, with a one off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV & Kids here.