GWENT Police have said that the dog which killed a schoolboy in Caerphilly last month was not an American bulldog.

They have now confirmed that the dog was a breed known as an American bully or XL bully.

However, this does not change the finding that the dog is not a breed currently banned in the UK.

Gwent Police have apologised for the error.

Officers were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, Caerphilly at around 3.55pm on Monday, November 8, following reports of a dog attack.

Officers attended, including firearms officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

It was confirmed that Jack Lis, a 10-year-old boy, had died at the scene.

People lined the streets of Caerphilly to pay tribute to Jack, at his funeral last week.

A dog legislation expert, who is assisting the police investigation, has completed the identification process to determine the breed of dog involved in the attack.

READ MORE:

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “The work to identify the breed of dog involved this attack has concluded, with the dog legislation officer’s report classifying the breed as an American or XL bully.

“This breed does not feature on the list of banned dogs and is therefore not illegal to own in this country.”

A 28-year-old woman from the Caerphilly area was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death. She was later released on conditional bail.

Two men – a 34-year-old from the Mountain Ash area and a 19-year-old from the Caerphilly area – attended voluntarily in relation to an offence of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death. Both were later released.

Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting log reference 2100392510.

You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.