PERMISSION has been granted by Newport City Council for 122 apartments, a café, and a shop to be built next to the River Usk.
The development submitted by LRM Planning on behalf of Jehu Group, includes five apartment blocks.
There will be 82 affordable homes, including 10 three-bedroom maisonettes, 37 two-bedroom flats and 34 one-bedroom flats, in addition to 40 homes that will be sold on the open market – 35 two-bedroom flats and five one-bedroom flats.
The site is located next to University of South Wales student accommodation, off Usk Way.
In terms of parking, 66 residential spaces and 1 commercial space will be provided.
In a planning committee meeting, held on Wednesday, December 1, Cllr John Jones, who represents the Graig ward, said he had concerns about the lack of parking.
More News
Newport councillor faces soliciting prostitute charge
Teenager reported missing in Newport found safe and well
Covid booster vaccine: How to get my booster jab in England, Wales or Scotland
Cllr Jones said: “I am concerned about the ratio. I do believe it should be one apartment to one parking space.”
Gail Parkhouse, senior planning officer, said: “It is in a sustainable location and is Supplementary Planning Guidance (SPG) compliant, so we could not resist the amount of parking they have proposed.”
A Flood Consequences Assessment Report provided by the applicant said the flood risk was manageable to an acceptable level.
The landscaping is set to compromise decorative plants, wildflower turf for pollinators, hedges, and 84 new trees.
The site was formally used as a car scrap yard and is now used as a car park.
Ms Parkhouse said this development is to take place on the last bit of vacant land in the old town dock regeneration area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.