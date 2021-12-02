A MAN in the last few weeks of his life was able to fulfil one of his final wishes last week - by marrying his long-term partner in hospital.

Garry Harper, tied the knot with his partner, Alison, at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny on Thursday, November 25.

The Palliative Care Team and Ward 4/3 at Nevill Hall Hospital had organised their wedding to be held on the ward.

Mr Harper said that staff at Nevill Hall Hospital had "worked their magic" to decorate the ward and to provide a wedding cake and wedding rings, so that they could ensure his last wishes came true.

Mr Harper's mother, father, children and best man were all there to witness the ceremony.

READ MORE:

Claire Harris, lead nurse for Palliative Care at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “The staff in both Palliative Care and Ward 4/3 Nevill Hall Hospital made a tremendous effort to make this event as special as they could for the couple and it is a heart-warming example of staff coming together and truly going the extra mile.”

Daniel Saunders, Ward Manager at Nevill Hall Hospital’s Ward 4/3, said: “The staff on our ward are so proud that they’ve been able to help fulfil one of Garry’s last wishes.

"The past 18 months have been incredibly difficult for us all, and as we continue to work in such exceptional circumstances, being part of such a positive event was a huge privilege.”

Reflecting on the wedding, Mr Harper said “Alison and I are pleased to announce that we took the plunge and today we got married.

"Being unable to leave hospital, the palliative care team worked their magic and with the support of the ward 4/3 at Nevill Hall Hospital, we did it.

“The ward made the day room look so pretty with bunting and one of the lovely staff making some Rice Krispie cakes on a stand and a celebratory cake as well as some toasting drinks.

"It was so special.

“My lovely girl Alison is now officially Mrs Alison Harper.”