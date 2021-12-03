Labour have retaken their seat in the Victoria ward of Newport, following last night’s by-election.
Local businessman Gavin Horton was elected onto Newport City Council, securing 64 per cent of the vote.
Of the 992 votes cast, the Labour candidate secured 641 votes.
In second place, Welsh Liberal Democrats candidate John Edmunds Miller secured 258 votes, while Conservative candidate Muhammad Tariq trailed in third place with 93 votes.
The election was called following the sudden resignation of Abdul-Majid Rahman in October, after serving the Victoria ward since May 2012.
Taking to social media, Labour councillor Mr Rahman confirmed that he was standing down “due to personal circumstances”.
His replacement, Cllr Horton, will be joining fellow Labour councillor Farzina Hussain in representing the Victoria ward on the council.
Speaking ahead of the election Mr Horton, who owns popular Newport café Horton’s Coffee, said: “The main reason I am standing is because the community has been supportive of me and the business, this is my opportunity to give back.
“I have a connection to the people and the ward, it is where I spend most of my waking hours.
“I want to support local businesses and local people. As a business owner I can understand the issues and concerns they have.”
Reaction to the election result
Following the result, the Newport East Labour team took to social media, saying: “Fantastic win for Gavin Horton and the Newport Labour team tonight in Victoria by-election.
“Massive thanks to everyone who played their part and to Gavin who’s been a first class candidate and will now be a brilliant councillor for Victoria.”
Meanwhile, Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, said: “Huge congratulations to Gavin Horton on becoming the new city councillor for the Victoria ward.
“A brilliant win for Newport, he and Farzina will be a formidable team for the ward, and I’m looking forward to working with them.”
Election result in full
Newport City Council has confirmed the following result for the Victoria ward by-election, which was held yesterday (Thursday, December 2).
Gavin John Horton, Welsh Labour – 641 votes ELECTED
John Edmunds Miller, Welsh Liberal Democrats – 258 votes
Muhammad Tariq, Conservative and Unionist Party - 93
