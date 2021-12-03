EMERGENCY services have been called to a vehicle fire on the A40 near Raglan.
One lane is currently closed and a diversions is in place, although Gwent Police have warned drivers to avoid the area if possible.
The AA is reporting that traffic is coping well with the lane closure.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services are dealing with a vehicle fire on the A40 Abergavenny towards Raglan.
"One lane is closed and diversions are in place, which may cause congestion.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."
