PADRAIG Amond will get the chance to add to his magic moments in the FA Cup after being given the green light by Newport County AFC to play for Exeter City against Cambridge.

The on-loan striker was not allowed to feature for the Grecians in their first-round tie against Bradford City.

However, the Exiles are no longer in the competition after their loss to Morecambe and have given the Irishman the go-ahead for this weekend’s trip to Abbey Stadium.

Amond was a leading figure in lucrative FA Cup runs at County and scored in eight consecutive rounds up to 2020, including famous strikes against Tottenham, Leicester, Middlesbrough and Manchester City.

Padraig Amond scored against Manchester City

Exeter beat the Bantams on Tuesday night in the replay of their replay but the 33-year-old could not play at St James Park because he was not available for the first fixture between the teams at Valley Parade.

He will now be in the mix for Matt Taylor’s XI to face the League One U’s and a decision looms in January about where he will play in the second half of the campaign.

County have a recall clause but are currently well-stocked up front while Exeter, who could well be promotion rivals, are keen to keep the experienced forward.

Amond, whose County contract expires at the end of the season, has played 14 times for the Grecians with four of those appearances as a starter in League Two.