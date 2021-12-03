TWO schools in Monmouthshire have been named among the top 10 best performing in Wales, but the schools’ principal has said they can improve further.

The Sunday Times has this morning published its Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.

The 29th edition of the guide reveals highest-achieving schools in Wales and the UK, ranked by their examination results from 2017-19.

Both Monmouth School for Girls (sixth) and Monmouth School for Boys (eighth) make it onto the top ten in Wales.

Almost three quarters of A-level results at the girls’ school returned results of A*-B, while 69.1 per cent of A-level results at the boys’ school hit that mark.

Across the UK, Monmouth School for Girls ranked 148th for independent secondary schools, and Monmouth School for Boys ranked 199.

James Murphy-O’Connor, principal at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools, said: “We are pleased that our two senior schools have been included in Parent Power’s top 10 list of independent secondary schools in Wales.

“Across our Haberdashers’ Monmouth family of schools, we have almost 1,300 students, including a boarding community of around 300 girls and boys, and it is wonderful to be part of such a vibrant independent school sector in Wales.

“At Monmouth, we are proud that we can deliver an innovative and outstanding all-round education for girls and boys aged 3 to 18.

Principal at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools James Murphy-O’Connor. Picture: Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools.

“The vast majority of our A-level students are accepted into their first-choice university, including 60 per cent to Russell Group universities, each year.

“Our tremendous sense of community extends beyond Monmouth - and we enjoy working with, and supporting, fellow independent and state schools in Wales and other parts of the UK.

“Although we have a tradition of achievement, we are not held back by tradition and are excited by our own Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools Vision 2025 for the years ahead.

“We believe that members of our Monmouth community are shaped by the many opportunities available to them in the breadth of co-curricular activities in our schools; we offer a particularly wide-range of sports, visual and performing arts and enrichment activities.

“We want to help parents raise young people who are rounded, grounded and unbounded and who leave our schools with a zest for life and a mission to make a different to society. We are excited by the vibrancy and vision of the life available to us in this area of outstanding natural beauty.”