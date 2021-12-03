A former bowls club in Newport is finally set for a new lease of life, with plans to convert it into a youth support centre approved.

The Cefn Woods Bowls Club in the Rogerstone area of the city has seen better days, having remained vacant since closing in November 2018.

Since then, it has fallen into disrepair, with the applicant suggesting that is has fallen victim to anti-social behaviour attacks in the years that have followed.

But now, it looks set to be brought back into use, with a planning application for the building, off Ebenezer Drive, having been submitted to Newport City Council.

Plans show that the building’s use would be transformed, from a bowls club to a “key stage 2 intervention support centre.”

The purpose of this facility would be to provide social and emotional support for vulnerable pupils aged 7-11 through short-term interventions in order for them to return to their mainstream school.”

At this time, the neighbouring building offers a similar provision, and this application would allow the applicant – Newport City Council’s education service, to offer the support to a larger number of young people in the city.

Earlier this week (Wednesday, December 1), the application went before the council’s planning committee, where the decision was made to approve the proposal.

How did we get here?





In November 2018, the operators of the Cefn Woods Bowls Club surrendered their lease, closing the club.

Since then, it has been confirmed that the council has not received a single enquiry in regards to re-establishing a bowls club in this area of the city.

According to the applicant, “The bowling green has fallen into disrepair and would take significant investment to being the playing surface back into usable condition. The building has also fallen into disrepair through the age of the building while it has also been subject to antisocial behaviour while being vacant.

“This has seen the building damaged on a regular basis with significant damage caused to the doors, windows and the electrical system. Due to these attacks, the building should be considered a significant risk so the proposed refurbishment and subsequent management of the building by Education Services should reduce the number of incidents and reduce antisocial behaviour in the area.”

Continuing, the applicant said: “In terms of pupil benefits, moving into the Cefn Wood bowls club would provide Key Stage 2 pupils and staff with a properly adapted building, resourced with effective IT and other facilities such as break-out rooms and a kitchen for preparing food and cooking lessons. In addition, pupil wellbeing would be improved by access to a large, safe outdoor space, allowing freedom of movement and space for outdoor learning.”