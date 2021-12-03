H Samuel is giving its customers a huge discount in the run up to Christmas, with up to 70% off some items.
Shoppers can get more than half price off watches, rings, necklaces and Disney figurines for one weekend only.
Using the code XMAS20, customers can get an extra 20% off thousands of styles.
The sale is currently online and is only available for a limited time only, from December 2 - 5.
H Samuel Christmas Savings
Whether you're wanting to surprise that special someone this Christmas, or are looking for an elegant gift for yourself, we've rounded up your favourite bits from the H Samuel sale.
H Samuel has offers on everything from designer watches, engagement rings and stylish necklaces available at amazing prices.
We love this Perfect Fit 9ct White Gold 1ct Total Diamond Bridal Set which is reduced to £1599.
Why not pair with these Sterling Silver Cultured Freshwater Pearl Vintage Necklace, a classical piece priced at just £54.99.
This Bulova Ladies' Stainless Steel Crystal Watch & Necklace Set is a stylish pairing with 89 crystals on the watch hand dial.
Looking for something for him? The Sekonda Men's Multi-Function Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch is water-resistant and has a smart blue face.
Another must-have item is the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Blue IP Bracelet Watch, a wonderfully stylish timepiece reduced to £125.
This Avengers Black Case Black Rubber Strap Time Teacher Watch is perfect for helping to teach your kids the time, priced at £14.99.
Other classic pieces include the Disney Showcase Maleficent Figurine and Disney Showcase Buzz Lightyear Figurine, both of which are on sale.
You can shop the full collection via H Samuel's website.
