A PONTYPOOL woman has been fined after being reported by neighbours for allowing dog mess to build up in her back garden.

Michelle Elizabeth Donovan, of Elizabeth Row in Talywain, was sentenced in Newport Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 25 for breaching environmental laws.

Neighbours complained about the smell after Donovan had not been clearing up after her three dogs.

Torfaen Council’s Environmental Health Officers investigated the complaints, finding a rise in flies and smell affecting neighbouring properties.

Informal attempts to get Donovan to clear up the mess were unsuccessful. The council then issued a legal notice requiring her to take action.

Despite this, further complaints of odour and flies were reported, and Donovan was charged with failing to comply with an abatement notice breaching the Environmental Protection Act of 1990.

She was fined £120 and a victim surcharge of £35, and was ordered to pay costs to Torfaen council of £500.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “When justifiable complaints of nuisance are received by the council, officers endeavour to work with the individuals responsible to informally resolve the issue.

“However, where informal attempts do not achieve the desired outcome, formal action, including instigating prosecution proceedings may be necessary in the interest of public protection.

“In this case, Ms Donovan showed a complete disregard for the affect the conditions at her property were having on her neighbours.

“The smell of the dog mess had become overwhelming for her neighbours, and had impacted on the use and enjoyment of their property. It was right that this action was taken against Ms Donovan, and I hope that she will now alter her ways.

“I commend the work of the council’s environmental health officers, who have not only been at the forefront of the response to the pandemic, but have continued to investigate and deal with complaints to protect residents affected by environmental nuisances.”