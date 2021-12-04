A DRUNKEN man who robbed a taxi driver of his takings after refusing to pay his fare has been jailed.

John Donaghey threatened to punch Aminur Rahman unless he handed over his money when he was dropping him off at his Newport house.

The robbery took place during the early hours of the morning after the defendant had been drinking in the city at the home of a cousin.

Prosecutor Kathryn Lane said Donaghey told the police he had drank 10 cans of dark fruit cider and two bottles of Budweiser beer there.

MORE NEWS: Councillor faces soliciting prostitute charge

He was asked by Mr Rahman not to drink alcohol in his cab during the journey home because he was afraid of losing his taxi licence.

Newport Crown Court heard how Donaghey then refused to pay his £7.50 fare and robbed his victim after telling him to empty his pockets.

He took £29.20 in notes and coins and asked for more cash.

READ MORE: Paedophile went to boating lake to have sex with 12-year-old schoolboy

Miss Lane said: “The defendant demanded more money but Mr Rahman told him he didn’t have any as he had just started his shift.

“He told him he was a father of four children and pleaded with him.”

The prosecutor read out his victim impact statement in which he told the court: “I couldn’t work for about four months after the robbery because I was so scared.

“Although I have returned to work, I don’t feel safe as a taxi driver anymore.

“This man has made me fear for myself and my family.”

Donaghey, 34, of Constable Drive, Newport, admitted robbery, his guilty plea entered on the morning of his trial.

The offence took place on April 26, 2020.

The defendant had five previous convictions for 10 offences, including burglary and public disorder.

William Bebb, mitigating, asked the judge to be “merciful” and spare his client jail.

His barrister insisted ex-brewery worker Donaghey could be rehabilitated and urged the court to punish him within the community.

Mr Bebb said: “The defendant is embarrassed and he’s left himself down.

“He’s a stay at home dad and a family man. He’s terrified at the prospect of going to custody.”

Recorder Greg Bull QC told Donaghey: “When Mr Rahman asked you to stop drinking, you became obstructive and you refused to do so and became agitated.

“He was extremely frightened at your behaviour and you threatened to punch him.

“Taxi drivers must be protected and drunken clients who rob them must expect to lose their liberty.”

Donaghey was jailed for 27 months and ordered to pay a £190 surcharge following his release from prison.