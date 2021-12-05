The weekend is here again, so we are taking a look at the best places to grab a meal in Newport.

From Mexican to American, tapas to Italian, and of course a classic fish and chips, the city’s restaurants offer something for everyone.

But we looked at TripAdvisor to see which establishments were the best according to you.

These are the top five Newport restaurants according to TripAdvisor reviews

Best restaurants in Newport

1. Gem42, Bridge Street

Credit: TripAdvisor

Ranked as the number one restaurant in Newport by TripAdvisor themselves, Gem42 is equally as loved by reviewers.

The restaurant has a five-star rating after 197 reviews, with 185 people rating it excellent.

One reviewer said: “Amazingly creative and innovative food. The staff are perfect, so passionate! Couldn’t recommended it enough.”

While another added: “I’m confident some of the best Chefs in the country would pick up some fantastic tips from spending a day in this kitchen.”

2. Marenghi’s, Chepstow Road

Credit: TripAdvisor

Marenghi’s takes the number two spot on the TripAdvisor list, and is equally as loved by customers, with a five-star rating.

Of the 194 reviews, 175 rated Marenghi’s as excellent.

One reviewer said: “Very affordable authentic Italian food. Good choice of pasta, panini and desserts. Our family favourite.”

Another added: “Cosy atmosphere, nice and kind staff, the food was delicious and huge portion, just perfect”

3. Red Fort Caerleon, Cross Street

Credit: TripAdvisor

Located in Caerleon, Red Fort Caerleon has a five-star rating from TripAdvisor reviewers.

More than 320 people rated the restaurant as excellent.

One said: “Genuinely one of the tastiest Indian meals we've ever had and probably the best Indian restaurant we've eaten in. The restaurant is relaxed and spotless and every member of staff friendly and helpful.”

Another added: “The staff are friendly, polite and very good at their jobs, giving good advice on heat levels and flavours for young diners.”

4. Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen, Clarence Place

Credit: TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor rates Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen at number 15 in their list of Newport restaurants, but reviewers have given it a five-star rating.

More than 90 per cent of diners rated it as excellent.

One said: “Love coming here for food, a drink or just to watch football or rugby. Really great atmosphere and in a great location too!”

Another said: “If you like fine food then this is the place customer service with a smile always polite. Always cooked to perfection.”

5. Monusk Tapas & Wine Bar, Millenium Walk

Credit: TripAdvisor

Of the 93 TripAdvisor reviews left for Monusk Tapas & Wine Bar, 78 rated it as excellent.

TripAdvisor’s number 21 ranked restaurant in Newport is clearly a popular spot with diners.

One said: “What a little gem this restaurant is great atmosphere food and drinks not expensive and live music what more do you want on a school night. Will definitely be making a return visit.”

Another added: “Absolutely stunning food and service a must for anyone that enjoys good food and wine. Best I’ve had in Newport for a long time.”