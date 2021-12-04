A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RYAN DICKS, 28, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £547 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place at Tredegar Street on October 20.

MASON PRITCHARD, 19, of Church Street, Bargoed, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 105 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Hill Street on October 25.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 25 months and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

PAUL DERRICK SMITH, 59, of Catherine Close, Rockfield, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 24 months after he admitted drink driving with 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Barrack Hill, Newport, on October 25.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHODRI SEATON MOORE, 37, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing a constable in Argoed on March 5.

RACHEL MORSE, aged 24, of Stanford Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £154 in a fine and a surcharge after she admitted failing to comply with a requirement imposed by Newport council in that she presented excess waste and failed to present waste in accordance with their instructions on June 16.

ANDREW SIMS, 55, of Williams Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £334 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence he refused to surrender alcohol on Commercial Street when required to do so by an authorised officer on June 3.

DANIEL GRIFFITHS, 27, of Morgan Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £654 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to take all measures available to him, as were reasonable in the circumstances, to secure that a transfer by him of household waste produced on the property was to an authorised person on April 27.

MARGARET ROBERTS, 56, of William Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £355.96 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted failing to take all measures available to her, as were reasonable in the circumstances, to secure that a transfer by her of household waste produced on the property was to an authorised person on December 1, 2020.

PINK SELF STORAGE LIMITED, Coopers Terrace, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £1,519.40 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in its absence the company breached a notice issued under the Town and Country Planning Act.