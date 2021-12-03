DAN Babos will make his first Dragons start in almost four years at Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship because of a scrum-half injury crisis.

The 21-year-old from Cwmbran will start at 9 in the absence of Argentina international Gonzalo Bertranou, who failed a late fitness test, Rhodri Williams and Lewis Jones.

Babos, whose last start was in March 2018, will be backed up by Tavis Knoyle in his first appearance at any level since rupturing knee ligaments last January.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan makes six other changes to the XV that lost 30-14 to Edinburgh with the pack boosted by the returns of Wales lock Will Rowlands and number eight Aaron Wainwright after their autumn exertions.

Tighthead Leon Brown makes his first start of the season after returning off the bench last week while Aki Seiuli gets the nod at loosehead against the side he left last summer.

With on-loan Scarlets hooker Taylor Davies out with concussion, Ellis Shipp is at the heart of the front row with converted back row forward James Benjamin poised for a first competitive Dragons game as a hooker off the bench after being recalled from a loan at Cornish Pirates.

There is one change to the three-quarters with Aneurin Owen coming in for centre Jack Dixon, who suffered an elbow injury against Edinburgh.

However, the headline news is Babos starting for the first time since going up against the Southern Kings in March 2018.

RETURN: Dan Babos in action in 2017/18

The scrum-half enjoyed an encouraging breakthrough under Bernard Jackman that season, scoring a try on his debut as an 17-year-old against the Scarlets in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and going on to make 13 appearances, before finding himself out in the cold.

Babos featured three times off the bench in the Rainbow Cup last season, started in the A game against the Scarlets in November and was an unused replacement against Edinburgh last weekend.

Now he will take centre stage at Scotstoun with the Dragons hopeful that Bertranou or Williams will be fit for the European Challenge Cup opener at Perpignan next weekend.

Jones, who signed on a short-term loan from Cardiff at the start of the season, is on the comeback trail from a torn bicep.

The Dragons have won just one of six URC fixtures this season but did win on their last trip to Glasgow after the Warriors missed a simple conversion with the last kick.

Glasgow: McKay; Cancelliere, Steyn, Tuipulotu, Forbes; Thompson, Price; Kebble, Turner, Fagerson, Harley, Gray, Wilson (captain), Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Matthews, McBeth, McCallum, Bean, McDonald, Dobie, Miotti, Grigg.

Dragons: J Williams; Holmes, Owen, Roberts, Dyer; S Davies, Babos; Seiuli, Shipp, Brown, Rowlands, Maksymiw, Keddie (captain), Griffiths, Wainwright.

Replacements: Benjamin, Reynolds, Doge, J Davies, Taylor, Knoyle, Lewis, Warren.

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)