Tributes HAVE been pouring in for a much-loved and “totally dedicated” Newport community worker who has died.

Michelle Gabica was a long-standing volunteer and employee for the Gaer Community Network – which was set up in 2001 to support residents and improve the quality of living on the estate.

Ms Gabica passed away on Wednesday, December 1, aged 56.

Posting on its Facebook Page, the Gaer Community Network said: “It is with great sadness [that] have to inform you that our lovely Michelle has passed away.

“Michelle has been an employee, volunteer and friend to the community centre and Gaer Community Network for many years. Her enthusiasm, commitment and dedication to the centre and the community of Gaer and Maesglas was second to none.

“Amongst many other things Michelle volunteered and headed up the food hampers. There was no job too big or too small for Michelle – if it needed doing, she would get it done. She was, quite simply, the best.

“We are in shock at the loss of our dear friend and send our love to her family at this very sad time.”

Ms Gabica commitment to helping others made her a popular face in the community – with those that knew her taking to Facebook to pay tribute.

John Webb said: “[Michelle] was a real blessing for the Gaer Estate – always smiling and supportive of so many of the positive initiatives. Never seeking the limelight, Michelle just gave her time and enthusiasm behind the scenes. A wonderful lady who will be greatly missed by all.”

Tanya Richards, who worked with Michelle at the community centre said: “She was a wonderful lady. My deepest sympathies to the family.”

Joanna Davies said she was “blown away” by how lovely she was: “I only got to know Michelle these past couple of weeks. She was so kind and helpful – always smiling. [This is] so very sad. She will be greatly missed by all.

Mark Whitcutt described Ms Gabica as “totally dedicated” to the Gaer community and its centre.

Ms Gabica was also a talented darts player and was one of the original players in the first ever Disability Winmau World Masters at Hull in 2014. She was also part of the first ever Welsh Disability Darts team which won the silver medal in the Disability Winmau World Cup in 2019.

You can pay your respects here.